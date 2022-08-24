Rahul, Priyanka to accompany Sonia Gandhi for medical check-ups abroad

Congress president will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups and and Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.

The party did not divulge any specific dates of travel or their places of visit but said will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally here on September 4, 2022.

"Congress President will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

Rahul and will be travelling with the Congress president, he said.

" will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022," Ramesh said.

