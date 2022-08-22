Voting rights to non-locals, meeting underway at Abdullah's residence

-
-
An all-party meeting called by former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah started here on Monday to discuss the ramifications of giving voting rights to non-locals.
The meeting started at the high security Gupkar road residence of Dr. Abdullah.
Those attending the meeting include PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Yusuf Tarigami of CPI-M, Vikar Rasool Wani, president of J&K unit of Congress party, senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla, Muzafar Ahmad Shah of Awami NC and other senior leaders of the NC and the PDP.
In a significant development, Shiv Sena J&K president, Manish Sahni also attended the all-party meeting at Dr. Abdullah's residence.
Manish Sahni belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray group of the Shiv Sena.
--IANS
sq/dpb
