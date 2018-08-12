Rahul started chipko movement in Parliament by hugging PM Modi: Rajnath

Home Minister on Saturday took a jibe at President for hugging in Parliament, and said the former began a "chipko movement" during the no-confidence motion debate.

"President of the party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament dreams to become the of the country. People love Modi, so he (Rahul Gandhi) also tried to express his love in the Parliament and started a chipko movement there," Singh said at a press conference here.

Targeting the Opposition for moving the no-confidence motion, the Home Minister said that the former claimed to get the majority of votes, but failed to reach up to the mark.

During the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on July 20, Gandhi, in a much-unexpected gesture, walked up to the Prime Minister after his speech and hugged him.

The Gandhi scion has since then received flak for the gesture from the BJP, with leaders terming him "immature" and "childish" for the same.