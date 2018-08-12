JUST IN
Rahul started chipko movement in Parliament by hugging PM Modi: Rajnath

The Home Minister said, president of the party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament, dreams to become the Prime Minister of the country

ANI  |  Meerut 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, and said the former began a "chipko movement" during the no-confidence motion debate.

"President of the party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament dreams to become the Prime Minister of the country. People love Prime Minister Modi, so he (Rahul Gandhi) also tried to express his love in the Parliament and started a chipko movement there," Singh said at a press conference here.

Targeting the Opposition for moving the no-confidence motion, the Home Minister said that the former claimed to get the majority of votes, but failed to reach up to the mark.

During the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on July 20, Gandhi, in a much-unexpected gesture, walked up to the Prime Minister after his speech and hugged him.

The Gandhi scion has since then received flak for the gesture from the BJP, with leaders terming him "immature" and "childish" for the same.
First Published: Sun, August 12 2018. 10:30 IST

