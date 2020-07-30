JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: CM Ashok Gehlot
Business Standard

Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underway

The meeting was called after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra gave his consent to a proposal by the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet to call an assembly session from August 14

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

rajasthan, ashok gehlot, congress
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a prayer meeting organised under the ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ protest against the BJP-led Central government | Photo: PTI

A meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up, sources said.

It was to start around 10 am but got delayed by three hours as the party's core group chalked out its strategy ahead of the CLP meeting, Congress sources said.

The meeting was called after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra gave his consent to a proposal by the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet to call an assembly session from August 14.

The governor had turned down three earlier proposals, saying if the government wanted the assembly summoned at a short notice it should state that it planned to hold a vote of confidence. Or, it should give 21 days' notice to call and assembly session, Mishra had said.

Gehlot is caught in a tussle for power with his now-sacked deputy Sachin Pilot, who leads a group of 18 other dissident Congress MLAs.

On July 12, Pilot declared open rebellion against Gehlot by claiming that his government was in a minority and he has the support of 30 Congress MLAs.

And on July 13, Congress legislators and supporters were huddled into the hotel. They have been camping there since then.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU