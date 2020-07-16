JUST IN
What about 'ghar wapsi'? Sibal on Sachin Pilot's claim of not joining BJP
Business Standard

Rajasthan HC to hear plea by Pilot camp challenging move to disqualify MLAs

Rajasthan government | Sachin Pilot | Rajasthan High Court

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Sachin Pilot
The Rajasthan High Court will hear Thursday afternoon a petition filed on behalf of the Sachin Pilot camp, challenging a move to disqualify dissident MLAs from the state assembly.

The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker's office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs will be heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The 19 MLAs were sent notices Tuesday by the Speaker after the Congress complained that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

Lawyers Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will represent them in the Rajasthan HC via video conferencing.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 14:38 IST

