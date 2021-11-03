Many secrets hidden in 'The Lalit' hotel, says NCP leader in cryptic tweet

-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted a cryptic tweet saying there are many secrets hidden in the hotel 'The Lalit'.
"Happy Deepawali! Happy Diwali to all of you. There are many secrets hidden in Hotel 'The Lalit'...see you on Sunday," read Malik's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
Earlier on Tuesday, Malik alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases.
He had also refuted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations of having relations with the underworld saying that he has spent 62 years of his life in Mumbai but no one had the guts to say he had such connections.
Earlier on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld.
"Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," he had said.
