Reasonable to have ambition in politics, approach makes difference: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday said it was reasonable to have ambition in but it was the approach that made the difference.

His remark comes two days after his former deputy raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "praise" for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the "state of indecision" over the post of chief minister.

When asked about the internal challenges in the party, Gehlot told reporters in Baran without naming anyone, "Everyone has a little bit of ambition in and it is reasonable that one should have ambition. It is the approach that makes some difference."



Refuting any suggestions of internal conflict in the ruling party, Gehlot said he did not want to speak further on the matter and said it was important to win the next elections to the Rajasthan Assembly in the interest of the state and the country.

He said the next elections would be fought on the agenda of good governance, works and schemes of the government.

On Wednesday, Pilot pushed for action against leaders of the camp involved in a show of strength on the chief minister's behalf, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting in September, and said the time had come for the Congress to end the state of political indecision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)