PM should pull up Gujarat govt to come clean on investigation process: Cong

-
ALSO READ
Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on
Morbi bridge collapse: Criminal complaint lodged against contractor, agency
What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to Morbi bridge collapse?
Morbi bridge collapse: Congress demands probe by retired SC or HC judge
Four arrested in Morbi bridge collapse case, death toll reaches 134: Police
-
The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up the Gujarat government to come clean on what it said was a "sloppy investigation process" in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.
In a Twitter post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled a series of allegations. "Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired. Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent. Contractor was not qualified for the job. Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy," he said.
"Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of god," Kharge questioned in another tweet.
"The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process," he added.
The bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, claiming 135 lives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU