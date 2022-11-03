JUST IN
Gujarat: 3-way poll contest in bipolar state politics, all eyes on AAP
Won't allow BJP to implement CAA, says Mamata; it will be done: Minister
Ex-BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan from Panchmahal in Gujarat joins Congress
Bengal will not be left out of CAA implementation process: BJP leader
Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound Gujarat
Congress demands judicial inquiry, financial aid in Morbi bridge collapse
Mumbai pre-polls sting: Shinde-Fadnavis order CAG probe into BMC affairs
Maharashtra minister blames MVA for Tata-Airbus project moving to Gujarat
State will get big-ticket investments in coming days: Maharashtra CM Shinde
People won't be misled, state has no power to make such laws: Cong on UCC
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Gujarat: 3-way poll contest in bipolar state politics, all eyes on AAP
Business Standard

PM should pull up Gujarat govt to come clean on investigation process: Cong

The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up the Gujarat government to come clean on what it said was a "sloppy investigation process" in the Morbi bridge collapse incident

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat government | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up the Gujarat government to come clean on what it said was a "sloppy investigation process" in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

In a Twitter post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge levelled a series of allegations. "Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired. Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent. Contractor was not qualified for the job. Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy," he said.

"Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of god," Kharge questioned in another tweet.

"The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process," he added.

The bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, claiming 135 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU