RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Home Minister Shah for attacking Bihar govt

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the Bihar's ruling alliance and stressed on the need for Opposition unity

Bihar government | Nitish Kumar | Lalu Prasad Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the Bihar's ruling alliance and stressed on the need for Opposition unity, a day before he meets Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Amit Shah has totally gone crazy. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will face a rout in 2024 as well. That is why he is going there running and speaking of jungle raaj and all those things. What did he do when he was in Gujarat," Yadav told reporters.

"Jungle raaj was in Gujarat when he was there," the former Bihar chief minister alleged.

"Amit Shah bilkul paglaye hue hain," he said, speaking in Hindi.

Asked about the home minister's claim that the BJP will form the government at the Centre in 2024 again and then in Bihar the next year, he said, "We will see that."

With the BJP saying that Kumar will dump the RJD later in his pursuit of power, Yadav asserted they are together now.

Kumar and Yadav are likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening.

"We are making every effort for Opposition unity," Yadav, who has been battling poor health, said, adding this will the agenda of their meeting.

Shah on Friday flayed former ally Nitish Kumar, accusing the Bihar chief minister of backstabbing the BJP and trying to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions while "sitting in the laps of Congress and RJD".

At a rally held in Purnea, Shah asserted the jodi of Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad will be wiped out ( soopda saaf') in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and, a year later, the BJP will win a majority on its own in the state assembly elections.

The BJP does not want the grand alliance's "jungle raaj", he had said.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 15:25 IST

