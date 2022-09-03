'Is it constitutional?', asks Bihar CM Nitish on JD(U)'s Manipur setback

Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday expressed outrage over MLAs of his JD(U) in jumping ship to join the .

Talking to reporters at the party office here, where a two-day national conclave is underway, Kumar questioned the propriety and constitutionality of the alleged poaching by his former ally.

He said the party's MLAs had confirmed their presence at the meeting, and had earlier backed JD(U)'s decision to quit the NDA.

"When we were in NDA, they (BJP) gave our MLAs nothing. Now they have been won over," said Kumar, in what appeared to be a reference to horse trading.

"Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate," said the JD(U) leader who is being pitched for a "national" role by his party.

Asked about reports that he will be visiting Delhi in the next few days to meet top leaders and explore the prospects of opposition unity, Kumar replied in the affirmative but did not divulge details.

Five JD(U) MLAs joined the ruling in on Friday. The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)