Sack Arun Jaitley for colluding with Mehul Choksi: Congress

on Monday demanded Arun Jaitley's resignation alleging that his daughter was "on the payroll" of Choksi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that Jaitley "sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee". The claimed that the media had "blacked out" the story but the people of the country would not.

He gave an account number from which money was allegedly transferred to Jaitley's daughter.

"Arun Jaitlie's daughter was on the payroll of thief Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file and allowed him to flee (sic).

"She received money....

"It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of won't," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'.

The has alleged that Jaitley's daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi.

However, Jaitley's had earlier issued a statement stating that his firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam.