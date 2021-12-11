Saryu canal project: Akhilesh says Yogi govt taking credit for SP's work

-
ALSO READ
Had invited Mulayam to condolence meeting for Kalyan Singh: UP BJP chief
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
UP BJP chief meets Mulayam Singh, enquires about his well-being
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took potshots at the BJP government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, saying three fourth of its works were completed during his government.
According to the Centre, the project was launched in 1978 but got delayed for four decades due to "lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring".
"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh took five years to complete the remaining works of Saryu Nahar National Project which was three-fourth completed during the SP government," Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Balrampur here to inaugurate the project.
He said 2022 will usher in a new era for of the SP and the state will sway with "canals of development".
Earlier in a series of tweets, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is the first state to realise former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream project of linking rivers through the Saryu canal project. At least four aspirational districts will also benefit from the project, he said.
In a related tweet, he said, "The Saryu canal project connecting five rivers Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini is the biggest project under 'Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana' to ensure proper utilization of water resources."
Taking a dig at the previous government, Adityanath said inaction of "anti-people governments" had kept 18 agriculture welfare projects languishing since five decades and the incumbent government implemented 17 of them in the interest of the farmers.
According to the Centre, the Saryu project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore of which at least Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU