Satyendar Jain cries foul as CBI books him in disproportionate assets case

Delhi Health Minister claimed on Tuesday that a charge sheet was filed to stop him from regularising in the city.

His remarks come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday filed a charge sheet against Jain, his wife and a few others in a

"This keeps happening and now it's a part of life. Nothing new," Jain said when asked about the charge sheet on the sidelines of an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here.

"These people want that such (unauthorised) colonies should not be regularised. That's why it is being done, so let them do it," he said, without elaborating who they are.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also reiterated the charge that the case was registered against Jain for making a scheme for regularisation of in the capital.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not got this case registered against the Delhi PWD and Urban Development Minister Jain, but against every person living in