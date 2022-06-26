SC to hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice on Monday

MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday.

The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.

