SC to hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Eknath Shinde as leader
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
Rebel MLA Shinde slams disqualification threats, says we are real Shiv Sena
-
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel legislators.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday.
The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU