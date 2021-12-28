Scindia visits Rani Laxmibai's memorial; first family member to do so

In a surprise move, Union minister paid tributes at a memorial of Rani Laxmibai at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, with eyewitnesses claiming it was probably the first time that any member of the Scindia clan visited the warrior queen's memorial.

However, senior Congress leader and MP party unit spokesman K K Mishra said it is a well known fact that Scindias (erstwhile royal family of Gwalior) had "not supported" Rani Laxmibai's revolt against the British forces in 1857.

"The sin committed in 1857 cannot be washed away in 2021 by visiting the memorial of the warrior queen," he said.

But, the BJP said Jyotoriaditya Scindia, with his visit to the memorial, has "honoured the valour of those who laid down their lives for the country",



On Sunday, Scindia, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, accompanied by Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar, visited Rani Laxmibai's 'samadhi' in Phool Bagh area here after returning from a programme.

The civil aviation minister, who quit the Congress last year and joined the BJP, paid floral tributes and bowed before the warrior queen of Jhansi, who laid down her life fighting Britishers in 1858.

State Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja took a dig at Scindia's move, saying, "What all the BJP is forcing him (Scindia) to do after he shifted to the saffron party for the post and the chair".

Saluja also said that former state BJP minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and followers of Rani Laxmibai may now clean the 'samadhi' with the Ganga (river) water.

Prior to Scindia's entry into the BJP, Pawaiya used to oppose him. But, Scindia, after joining the saffron party, had paid a courtesy visit to Pawaiya's residence in Gwalior.

Reacting to Scindia's move, MP Congress MLA Laxman Singh tweeted: "Bowing of before the statue of Rani Jhansi is a courageous step."



Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said Rani Laxmibai is a symbol of sacrifice and by paying respects at her memorial, Scindia has "honoured the valour of those who laid down their lives for the country".

