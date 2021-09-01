Scindia flags off IndiGo's domestic flight, AI's international flight

-
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off IndiGo's Delhi-Gwalior-Indore flight and Air India's Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry stated.
The ministry's statement quoted Scindia as saying that the establishment of direct flight connectivity on the Delhi-Gwalior-Indore route aligns with the objectives of the "Sab Uden Sab Juden" initiative of the Union government.
"With the aerial connectivity of the two cities of Madhya Pradesh with immense potential, new opportunities will get a boost in sectors of trade and tourism," he mentioned.
IndiGo's flight on Delhi-Gwalior-Indore route will operate daily. Air India has been operating a direct flight from Indore to Dubai from 2019 which is recommencing now with this non-stop connection, the ministry's statement mentioned.
