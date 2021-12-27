PM Modi counts benefits of double-engine govt in Himachal Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Mandi
Former SC judge Indu Malhotra appointed DDCA Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer
Congress leader accuses PM of being expert at renaming, relaunching schemes
Himachal CM announces 6% extra DA for state govt employees, pensioners
Himachal Pradesh among best states in Covid management: CM Jai Ram Thakur
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it has benefitted the people of Himachal Pradesh to have a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre as the speed of development projects and the implementation of different schemes have got a momentum.
The prime minister said this while addressing a rally at the Paddal ground in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.
He said the Centre launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Himachal Pradesh government initiated a similar scheme called Himcare, adding that a total of 1.25 lakh residents of the state got free treatment under these schemes.
"Ease of living is the topmost priority of our government and electricity plays a major role in it," Modi said, while pointing out that the power projects launched in the state on Monday would be significant in generating more electricity.
Congratulating Thakur, he said despite cold weather conditions, the crowd at the rally shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh are satisfied with the achievements of the state government over the last four years.
Earlier, the prime minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 11,581 crore in the state. He also launched 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore.
The projects dedicated by Modi to the public include the 111-MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project (HEP) with an outlay of Rs 2,081.6 crore on the Pabbar river in Shimla district. The project will generate 38.6 crore units of electricity per annum, which will generate an annual revenue of about Rs 120 crore to the state, an official spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU