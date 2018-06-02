JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Modi magic fading? United Opposition must not ignore BJP's 2 key advantages
Business Standard

Second BJP worker killed in West Bengal this week; CID to probe deaths

Dulal Kumar and Trilochan Mahato, both members of the BJP, were found dead in West Bengal's Purulia district

ANI  |  Balrampur 

BJP
Representative image

The investigation into the Balrampur incidents where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly killed has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), the West Bengal Police said on Saturday.

A BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district on Saturday. Kumar went missing on Friday.

Police have lodged a case of abduction and murder in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of a 20-year-old BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took to Twitter and said that Dulal's murder was quite similar to that of Mahato's.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the ruling-Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.

First Published: Sat, June 02 2018. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements