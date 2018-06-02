Second BJP worker killed in West Bengal this week; CID to probe deaths

-
The investigation into the Balrampur incidents where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly killed has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), the West Bengal Police said on Saturday.
A BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district on Saturday. Kumar went missing on Friday.
Police have lodged a case of abduction and murder in this regard.
Earlier on Wednesday, the body of a 20-year-old BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took to Twitter and said that Dulal's murder was quite similar to that of Mahato's.
Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the ruling-Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.
