Several nations approach us for setting up IITs in their countries: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
BHU registrations 2022 under CUET UG start: Here's how to apply online
JEE-Advanced toppers continue to head to IIT Bombay, Computer Sc top choice
Deadline to apply for JEE-Advanced extended till 8 pm today: IIT Bombay
Court's verdict likely today on 'Shivling' carbon dating in Gyanvapi case
NIT Hamirpur signs MoU with IIT Mandi for research, academic workshops
-
Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.
The minister said India's experiment with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is earning global recognition.
"Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," he said.
The minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair at IIT-Delhi being collectively organised by 23 IITs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 14:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU