JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

PM Modi's address to nation had eye on upcoming Bihar polls: Oppn parties
Business Standard

Shivraj expands Cabinet with 28 ministers, 12 Scindia loyalists inducted

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava

Topics
Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Jyotiraditya Scindia | BJP

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Shivraj
Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi. (Source: Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabineton Thursday inducted 28 new ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols.

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Chouhan congratulating the newly inducted ministers said, "We will work together for development, prosperity of Madhya Pradesh and I am confident to get your support in the development of the state."
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU