Shivraj expands Cabinet with 28 ministers, 12 Scindia loyalists inducted

-
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to prove majority in Madhya Pradesh, Speaker resigns
Turncoats vs loyals: Shivraj Singh Chouhan struggles to strike a balance
Not solo: Shivraj Chouhan has challengers on his road to MP CM's office
Shivraj inducts five ministers in Cabinet expansion; MP gets a cabinet
Is Shivraj Singh Chouhan losing his relevance in Madhya Pradesh politics
-
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabineton Thursday inducted 28 new ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.
Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols.
Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.
Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.
The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.
मध्य प्रदेश मंत्रिमंडल का राजभवन में शपथ समारोह https://t.co/3yb57Vbim9— BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) July 2, 2020
Chouhan congratulating the newly inducted ministers said, "We will work together for development, prosperity of Madhya Pradesh and I am confident to get your support in the development of the state."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU