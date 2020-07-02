Shivraj expands Cabinet with 28 ministers, 12 Scindia loyalists inducted

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabineton Thursday inducted 28 new ministers, including a dozen loyalists of leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols.

Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Prominent among the new ministers are MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.



The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.Chouhan congratulating the newly inducted ministers said, "We will work together for development, prosperity of and I am confident to get your support in the development of the state."