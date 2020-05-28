Sonia asks govt to give migrant workers Rs 7,500 monthly in lockdown

President on Thursday asked the government to unlock its coffers and help the needy affected by the to contain the



The chief accused the of not listening to the plight of the migrant workers, and demanded the Centre to provide Rs 7,500 to every needy of the country for next six months.



She said the country is passing through an economic crisis, but the central government has not heard the cries of pain and trauma of people.

"We again urge the Centre to unlock its coffers and help the needy. Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages," Gandhi said In a video message posted on social media as part of the Congress' 'Speak Up India' campaign.





"Instead of loans, provide financial relief to small and medium industry so that crores of jobs are saved and the country progresses," she said in her video message on the party's social media handles.

Speaking in the Congress' 'SpeakUp' campaign to take the voice of poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class to the central government, said, "In the last two months the to combat the spread of novel (Covid-19), has created a huge problem of economic crisis."

"For the first time after independence, people have seen the pain and plight of the travelling back bare foot. Their pain and plight was heard by the entire nation but not by the government," she said.





She further said that crores of jobs have been lost, many factories shut, farmers facing issues in selling crops but the government could not assess it.

The Congress leader, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, said, "Since day one, all Congress leaders, economists and people from the civil society urged the government that it is time to heal the wounds of the people. But the government is not ready to understand or help the people." she said.

"Thus Congress has decided to raise the voice of the people. We request the central government to give relief to the needy people and provide every family Rs 7,500 for six months. And instantly provide Rs 10,000 into their bank accounts," said.





She also asked the government to arrange for the free and safe travel for the stranded and also arrange for their employment.

"Increase employment days to 200 under MGNREGA so that they can get jobs in their villages," she said, adding that the government also needs to help the small and medium scale industries in these tough times so that crores of jobs are saved.

She further said that through social media, the Congress leaders, workers, activists are raising this demand once again. She also urged the people to participate in the campaign and raise the issues being faced by the people.