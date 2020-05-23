Understanding the migrants

Much is being written on the plight of migrant labour. However, little is known about their magnitude. The Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of movement for all citizens.

The foundational principles of free migration are enshrined in clauses (d) and (e) of Article 19(1) of the Constitution, which guarantee all citizens the right to move freely — and reside and settle in any part — of the territory of India. As movement is a dynamic process, it is extremely difficult for any statistical system to capture population mobility. The best possible way to capture such data is ...