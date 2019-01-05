JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Rafale is in national interest, will bring Modi back in 2019: Sitharaman
Business Standard

SP, BSP agree on alliance for LS polls, to make formal announcement soon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath in MP. Photo: PTI
Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said Saturday.

A formal announcement on the gathbandhan between the two key parties in Uttar Pradesh is likely later this month, SP's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings.

The two leaders also met on Friday, he said.
First Published: Sat, January 05 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements