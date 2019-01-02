Elections 2019: Will SP-BSP alliance maths trump Modi's chemistry in UP?

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, and the success and failure in this one state can often make or break a party or prime minister hopeful’s chances. It is no surprise that it was UP that lifted Narendra Modi’s BJP in 2014 to power by handing it 73 seats (two to their ally Apna Dal) out of these 80.

In the 2014 general elections, the two parties that largely dominated Uttar Pradesh politics in the previous decade and half, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were reduced in stature. SP won only five Lok Sabha seats with 22.3 per cent while BSP did ...