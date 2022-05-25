SP leader Akhilesh, dy CM Maurya argue in Assembly about govt spending

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the UP Assembly on Wednesday when Samajwadi Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya had a hot exchange of words.

Chief Minister had to intervene and avert the situation even as members from the ruling BJP and the opposition SP continued to create noisy scenes.

Trouble began when Maurya, while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, took the name of Sefai, which is the native village of the Yadav clan, saying: "Did your father give you the money that you spent in Sefai?"

immediately intervened in the debate and retorted, "Does your father give you the money that you spend on giving free ration?"

At this, stood up and asked both leaders to sit down. He told that the entire house had listened to his hour-long speech with rapt attention and he should also listen to others instead of making a running commentary.

"Every government dos development and there is nothing wrong in talking about it. You are a senior leader and should learn to listen and use language which is not disrespectful," he said.

--IANS

amita/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)