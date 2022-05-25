Azam Khan holds meetings with Shivpal as rift widens with Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Shivapal Yadav meets Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP jail
Shivpal Yadav dares SP chief Akhilesh to expel him if he wants
Shivpal dares Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from SP legislature party
Resignations of Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan as LS members accepted: Speaker
Shivpal Yadav bats for Uniform Civil Code, says will protest if needed
-
The rift between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and senior party MLA Mohd Azam Khan is now getting wider and meetings between Azam Khan and another estranged leader Shivpal are getting increasingly frequent.
Azam Khan was in Lucknow for two days but did not meet his party president. He went to the state Assembly for his swearing in but did not go inside the Vidhan Sabha to meet Akhilesh.
Akhilesh also did not take the trouble to come out and meet Azam Khan who has been recently released from jail where he spent 27 months after being booked in 89 cases.
On both the days, Shivpal Yadav went to meet Azam Khan and the two held closed door meetings on both days.
Surprisingly, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has also not spoken to Azam Khan after his release.
Reacting to the development, Azam Khan said in his inimitable style, "I am a small fry. I am grateful if anyone comes to meet me. Why should big leaders meet me? Maybe they do not have my number."
According to sources, Azam Khan and Shivpal have been discussing the political possibilities for themselves.
Both the leaders have neither been consulted nor informed about the party's posture in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and then the Presidential elections.
In another development, Shivpal has written a letter to the Speaker regarding allotment of a seat in the Vidhan Sabha in keeping with his stature.
Shivpal is a six-term MLA, but he had been given a seat in the third row.
Vidhan Sabha officials said that seat allotment for party members was done on the advice of their legislature party leader -- Akhilesh Yadav, in this case.
After Shivpal, 12 more SP MLAs have sought a change in their seats, citing various reasons.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU