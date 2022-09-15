JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Krishnamurthy Acharya appointed coordinator for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Business Standard

Spl status to backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power: Nitish

Bihar Cm Nitish Kumar said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward states" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre

Topics
Nitish Kumar | BJP | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward states" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

"If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU