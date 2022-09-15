Spl status to backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power: Nitish

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Sushil Modi targets CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns
Why didn't BJP try to stop Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from leaving NDA alliance?
Nadda to meet Bihar party leaders for strategy in state after BJP's ouster
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
BJP leaders scared of Nitish Kumar's popularity: Bihar minister
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward states" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.
The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.
"If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward states will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU