Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt's silence on inflation: Congress

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months, and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 11-month low of 12.41 per cent in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.

Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93 per cent in July and 11.64 per cent in August last year.

"Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence," he said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.

After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 13:20 IST

