Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt's silence on inflation: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Third day of Kerala leg begins amid encouraging turnout
Congress' Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra will be momentous, will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra is extension of ideas prevailing in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi
-
The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months, and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to a 11-month low of 12.41 per cent in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.
Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93 per cent in July and 11.64 per cent in August last year.
"Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence," he said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.
After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU