Statehood to Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy to meet PM Modi, Kovind on July 20

will head a joint delegation of MLAs from here to New Delhi on July 19 to meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister to press for with Special Category Status, sources said.

The delegation would leave here on July 20 to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, they said.

There had been sustained demands from political parties that the Centre grant

The Chief Minister had said that statehood with would be of great help to procure larger grants from the Centre.