JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

90 injured in canopy collapse during Bengal rally; PM visits hospital
Business Standard

Statehood to Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy to meet PM Modi, Kovind on July 20

There had been sustained demands from political parties that the Centre grant statehood to Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Congress' V Narayanasamy. Photo: PIB
File photo of V Narayanasamy. Photo: PIB

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will head a joint delegation of MLAs from here to New Delhi on July 19 to meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister to press for statehood to Puducherry with Special Category Status, sources said.

The delegation would leave here on July 20 to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, they said.

There had been sustained demands from political parties that the Centre grant statehood to Puducherry.

The Chief Minister had said that statehood with Special Category Status would be of great help to procure larger grants from the Centre.
First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 23:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements