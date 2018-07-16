CBI chargesheets Farooq Abdullah, 3 others in multi-crore JKCA scam

The on Monday filed a chargesheet against former chief minister and three others in a special court in in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Cricket Association.

The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md - the then general secretary, - the then treasuer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.

The BCCI gave 1.12 billion to the between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 436.9 million was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged.