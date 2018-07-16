CBI chargesheets Farooq Abdullah, 3 others in multi-crore JKCA scam

-
The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and three others in a special court in Srinagar in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.
The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md Saleem Khan - the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza - the then treasuer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.
The BCCI gave 1.12 billion to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 436.9 million was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged.
