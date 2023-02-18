JUST IN
Business Standard

Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clash over party office in Dapoli

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena

Topics
Shiv Sena | Uddhav Thackeray | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray
CM Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray

Supporters of rival factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray clashed over a Shiv Sena office at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena.

Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena 'shakha' (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle, said an official. Tension prevailed in the area for some time but police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 06:50 IST

