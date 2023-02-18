Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clash over party office in Dapoli

-
Supporters of rival factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray clashed over a Shiv Sena office at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district on Friday evening, police said.
The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real Shiv Sena.
Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena 'shakha' (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle, said an official. Tension prevailed in the area for some time but police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 06:50 IST
