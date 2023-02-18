Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clash over party office in Dapoli

Supporters of rival factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister and clashed over a office at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place hours after the Election Commission recognized the Shinde faction of the party as the real .

Shinde faction workers tried to take over the Sena 'shakha' (branch) in Dapoli which led to a scuffle, said an official. Tension prevailed in the area for some time but police intervened and brought the situation under control, he said.

