Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to visit Delhi to condole demise of PM Modi's mother

-
ALSO READ
Religion not a tool to divide, ignore those seeking cheap publicity: Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5
Stalin re-elected as DMK chief, sets sight on winning 2024 LS polls in TN
Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit the national capital on Friday to offer condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lost his mother Heeraben earlier in the day.
He will be meeting the Prime Minister personally.
Accompanying the Chief Minister will be DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu, and his security officials. Stalin will leave for New Delhi from Chennai on the 4.40 p.m Air India passenger flight.
It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100.
Her funeral of the Prime Minister's mother was held in Gandhinagar.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU