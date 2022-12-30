JUST IN
MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to visit Delhi to condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit the national capital on Friday to offer condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lost his mother Heeraben earlier in the day

Topics
Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin

IANS  |  Chennai 

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI
MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit the national capital on Friday to offer condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lost his mother Heeraben earlier in the day.

He will be meeting the Prime Minister personally.

Accompanying the Chief Minister will be DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu, and his security officials. Stalin will leave for New Delhi from Chennai on the 4.40 p.m Air India passenger flight.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away early on Friday morning. She was 100.

Her funeral of the Prime Minister's mother was held in Gandhinagar.

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:02 IST

