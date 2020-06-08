Tejashwi asks Nitish to focus on corona management, not 'manage headlines'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister over management in the state and asked him to stop doing "headline management".

"Why is Chief Minister silent on improving/expanding healthcare infrastructure? We asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds, and the expansion of testing centers but you did not answer. Is this not your failure? Stop doing headline management and do corona management," tweeted Yadav (translated from Hindi).

on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally.

Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused on satisfying its hunger for power.