JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Over two dozen BSP leaders join Cong; Digvijay says no MLA will defect
Business Standard

Tejashwi asks Nitish to focus on corona management, not 'manage headlines'

RJD on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally

Topics
Tejashwi Yadav | rjd | Coronavirus

ANI  |  Patna 

Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over coronavirus management in the state and asked him to stop doing "headline management".

"Why is Chief Minister silent on improving/expanding healthcare infrastructure? We asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds, and the expansion of testing centers but you did not answer. Is this not your failure? Stop doing headline management and do corona management," tweeted Yadav (translated from Hindi).

RJD on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally.

Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused on satisfying its hunger for power.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU