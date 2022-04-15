Telangana Cong leader blames TRS government for state's farmers issues

Campaign Committee chairperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday alleged that the attack on Dalits and women has increased under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that he was doing "drama" on purchasing paddy from . He also blamed the state government for suicides by in the state.

The TRS chief on Monday sat on a protest in Delhi against the BJP-led Union government over the paddy procurement policy.

On Tuesday, Rao said the state government decided to purchase paddy from within three to four days. He requested all the farmers in the state to not sell their crops at a rate lesser than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

