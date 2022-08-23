Telangana Cong leaders meet Priyanka, renew resolve to fight against Centre

general secretary Vadra on Monday held a meeting with party leaders from Telangana, including state unit chief Revanth Reddy.

said she was happy that the leaders have renewed their resolve to fight unitedly against both the state and central governments.

Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore and N Uttam Kumar Reddy among others attended the meeting.

"Had a good meeting with leaders from today and I am happy that they have renewed their resolve to fight unitedly against both the state and central government," she said in a tweet.

The Legislative Assembly elections in the state are more than one year away, towards the end of 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)