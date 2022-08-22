Munugode bypoll: Telangana Congress leaders to meet key party leaders today

leaders will meet senior party leaders on Monday evening in Delhi's Janpath.

A meeting including all the key leaders will be held today between 5 pm to 10 pm. The meeting is aimed to discuss the upcoming Mungode by-election.

As per the information, the leaders will meet the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi besides meeting other senior leaders including MP KC Venugopal and Congress leader and MP Manickam Tagore.

Earlier the meeting was scheduled to be held in on August 23 but due to some unknown reasons, the meeting was rescheduled a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in the Munugodu assembly constituency of during his visit to Telangana.

Amit Shah also met with different farmer groups at Begumpet airport.

Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the sources, film producer Ramoji Rao invited Shah to Ramoji Film City, where Shah met Ramoji Rao and Telugu superstar Jr NTR at a hotel in Hyderabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)