Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet President, PM, VP in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
AP govt impleads itself in 'freebies' case, calls them 'social investment'
Andhra Pradesh CM takes note of Anakapelle gas leak, orders safety audit
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to be re-elected as YSR Congress chief today
Ruling YSR Congress says it desires three capitals for growth of Andhra
Welfare schemes will go if my govt falls in 2024 elections: Andhra CM Jagan
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will spend a busy day in the national capital on Monday meeting President Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.
The first and significant item on his itinerary is a meeting with the Prime Minister where he will discuss all state-related issues.
Speculation is once again rife that the issue of the YSR Congress joining the NDA government at the Centre could be on their meeting agenda, though the party leaders have also been maintaining a silence on this.
The YSRC has been maintaining a "very friendly" relationship with the BJP at the Centre since the former came to power in May 2019.
Now that the NDA is said to be looking for new alliance partners following the exit of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), it is speculated that the YSRC may be offered berths in the Union Cabinet.
This may suit YSRC's game plan of ensuring that the BJP does not re-align with the Telugu Desam Party.
If that happens, the political equations in AP will change in the run-up to the 2024 elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU