Telangana: Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk

Former (BJP) district Vice-president and businessman, V. Srinivas Prasad was found dead in his burnt car's trunk on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, "In the early hours of a day, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car. After receiving information about the fire, we have noticed that Srinivas' body was lying in the car's trunk. The accused have set Srinivas along with his car on fire," said Chandana Deepti IPS.

As the probe is still on, the corpse has been shifted to the local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination. A case has been registered under 302 IPC. Further information is awaited.

