Telangana: Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president and businessman, V. Srinivas Prasad was found dead in his burnt car's trunk on Tuesday, police said.
According to the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, "In the early hours of a day, few accused persons set Srinivas on fire along with his car. After receiving information about the fire, we have noticed that Srinivas' body was lying in the car's trunk. The accused have set Srinivas along with his car on fire," said Chandana Deepti IPS.
As the probe is still on, the corpse has been shifted to the local government hospital for Post Mortem Examination. A case has been registered under 302 IPC. Further information is awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
