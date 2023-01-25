Telangana's KT Rama Rao trains guns on BJP over price rise, communal issues

-
ALSO READ
Telangana attracts over Rs 2.5 trn investments in 8 years: KT Rama Rao
Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for various industrial projects
'Every Indian has debt of Rs 1.25 lakh': KTR reacts to FM's Telangana jibe
Start with Gujarat if you can: TRS dares BJP to 'impose' Hindi across India
Telangana, Centre in war of words on Twitter over medical colleges
-
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao launched a broadside against the BJP over the allegedly mounting debt, rise in prices of fuel in the country, communal issues and others.
Addressing a public meeting at Narayanpet town after attending various development programmes on Tuesday, he alleged that the present NDA government took huge debt in eight and half years compared to all the Prime Ministers put together before PM Modi. Referring to an article written by Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM in a newspaper, allegedly favouring taxing farmers' income in India, Rama Rao said it is a horrible idea to tax the farmers. Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also flayed the comments of BJP leaders over the NDA government building highways and airports. Toll tax is imposed on the highways, while airports are built by private companies, he said. He also charged that the BJP rakes up communal issues instead of talking about bread and butter issues. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the BRS government on various issues. Addressing the BJP's state executive meeting at Mahabubnagar, he said a white paper should be released on the assets of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU