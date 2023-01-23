JUST IN
Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks
Left parties in Telangana felicitate daughter of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara
DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history
CM Stalin to hold meeting to evaluate law and order situation in TN
PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19
Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Left leaders to attend BRS public meet in T'gana on Wed
PM Modi praises Bandi Sanjay, says all states should learn from him
BJP set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
JP Nadda in Jaipur to discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit on Jan 28
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cong releases 10-point manifesto ahead of K'taka Assembly elections

The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka focuses on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society

Topics
Karnataka Assembly elections | Indian National Congress | election manifesto

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Cong releases 10-point manifesto ahead of K'taka Assembly elections
Cong releases 10-point manifesto ahead of K'taka Assembly elections. Photo: Shutterstock

The Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the coastal region ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka which focuses on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society.

The charter was announced by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad at the Prajadhwani Yatra event held at Karavali Utsava ground here on Sunday night.

Hariprasad said a Karavali Development Authority with a budget of Rs 2,500 crore will be constituted for the development of the region.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled by May this year.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who spoke at the function, said the Congress will not only make promises but it also knows how to deliver them with adequate release of funds.

He alleged that the BJP only tries to hypnotise people with lies and they are keen on dividing people based on religion and caste. The state government is steeped in corruption and that is why contractors named it as a 40 per cent commission government, he charged.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said the BJP could not fulfil the promises made in the last elections. The Congress aims to bring a change in governance and are confident that the party will attain majority in the coming elections, he added.

AICC general secretary Randeep Sujrewala, who also spoke, alleged that BJP has turned the coastal belt into a factory of communalism and it is time to give an apt answer to their false deeds.

"When we speak about price rise, the BJP speaks about Hindus and Muslims. We try to connect people but they disconnect people," Surjewala said.

Manifesto committee president G Parameshwara expressed confidence that the Congress will come back to power in the state. The party brought a separate poll manifesto for the coastal region to bring about change, he said.

Senior leader and former Union Minister Janardhan Poojary, former MLAs Mohiyuddin Bava, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake and several Congress leaders from the twin coastal districts were present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU