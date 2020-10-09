Thackeray, Fadnavis should jointly decide on Maratha quota: BJP MP

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Maratha groups stage protests over job reservation issue
Trying to keep aside 13% posts for Marathas in police recruitment: Deshmukh
Devendra Fadnavis misleading people over Maratha quota issue: Chavan
Maratha quota: Maharashtra govt files plea before larger bench of SC
SC order on Maratha quota: Protests erupt in Jalna, Pune, Kolhapur
-
BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on
Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis should come together to decide the future course of action on the Maratha quota issue.
He made the statement while addressing people who took part in a protest march on Maratha reservation issue organised at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district.
"The voice of the Maratha community must reach the leaders who are ruling the state. The present chief minister (Thackeray) and his predecessor (Fadnavis) should come together and clearly tell what they plan to do for the Maratha community," he said.
Early last month, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.
It referred to a larger constitution bench the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU