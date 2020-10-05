Maharashtra: NCP sets up LGBT cell to provide justice to deprived section

The on Monday set up its



lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) cell and claimed it is the first political party in the country to take such a step.

minister and state chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the community members.

He appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head.

"The was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil.

The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here.

NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present on the occasion.

Priya Patil said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights.

Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.

