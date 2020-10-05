Maharashtra: NCP sets up LGBT cell to provide justice to deprived section

-
ALSO READ
Health associations warn against dangers of LGBT 'conversion therapy'
BJP using Covid-19 as excuse to cancel Question Hour in Parliament: NCP
Arjuna Award will motivate me for next year's Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand
'Nobody is unhappy,' say two NCP leaders after meeting party chief
India for the World
-
The NCP on Monday set up its
lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) cell and claimed it is the first political party in the country to take such a step.
Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members.
He appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head.
"The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil.
The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here.
NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present on the occasion.
Priya Patil said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights.
Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU