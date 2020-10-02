Guarat Cong chief, 30 party workers detained for protest without approval

-
-
Around 30 Gujarat Congress
workers along with state party chief Amit Chavda were detained here on Friday for holding a protest without permission over various issues, including the new farm laws, police said.
The protest, led by Chavda, was held outside the district collectorate against the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.
Apart from opposing the newly-enacted farm laws, the protesters also sought complete fee waiver for all school and college students in the state in view of the pandemic.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vijay Patel said, "We detained around 30 Congress workers and Chavda for holding the protest without permission. They did not even maintain social distancing during the protest. They will be released later."
Before his detention, Chavda accused the Gujarat government of suppressing people's voice.
"Since schools and colleges are shut, we want the government to waive 100 per cent fees of all the students. We are also protesting peacefully against the anti-farmer laws enacted by the Parliament," he told reporters.
"But the BJP government is acting like the erstwhile British rulers by not allowing us to raise issues concerning farmers and middle class people," he added.
The state government has recently asked the private schools to take a 25 per cent cut in the annual fees.
The Congress, however, wants 100 per cent waiver in school fees this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
