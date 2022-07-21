There is no GST only on air now: Digvijaya Singh's dig at Modi govt

Senior Congress leader on Thursday said that only air has remained out of the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) now, a remark that comes in the wake of the Narendra Modi government's move of bringing some milk products under the tax ambit.

The government imposed five per cent GST on packed curd, lassi, paneer and buttermilk from July 18. Apart from this, GST has also been implemented on packed and labelled rice, flour and wheat.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "From food items to landlords and tenants, GST has been imposed on everything. Only air remains out of this tax now."



Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha member praised his party colleague Kamal Nath over the Congress's performance in the recently-led local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh.

"Now there is no groupism in the party," he said.

Singh said his party's win in different regions across the state proves that all the leaders fought the elections unitedly against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of the party's state unit chief Kamal Nath.

"We are going to fight the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls with all our strength and wins 150 out of the 230 seats in the state to do away to prevent the possibility of horse trading," he added.

Earlier, Singh attended the hearing of a special court set up to try MLAs and MPs here.

This trial court on May 26 this year had handed down one year imprisonment to six persons, including Singh for allegedly clashing with the protesting members of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morch (BJYM) in Ujjain district in 2011. However, all of them, including Singh, were released on bail after they furnished the personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each after their prayer was allowed.

