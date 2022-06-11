Threats by opposition useless as people are with Left govt, says CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister on Saturday slammed the Congress and BJP for demanding his resignation after gold and currency smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh claimed he and his family were also involved, and asserted that the truth will finally be out.

"A section felt that the Left government's tenure is over in the wake of the accusations and some in the media even started naming new cabinet ministers. We will not succumb to such tactics as such threats doesn't work on me. This is the government of the people who have given their support. But we will get to the bottom of the truth and identify the guilty," said Vijayan.

He was inaugurating a meeting of the CPI-M backed government officials' organisation in Kottayam.

However, while he was chairing the meeting, several people outside the venue were veting out their ire at the unprecedented security that kept the roads out of bounds for more than two hours.

A young Christian couple, who was returning after the baptism ceremony of their child, said they had to wait for an hour as they were not allowed to go to their house which was very close.

"Really do not understand why was thing done as we are not going to do harm the chief minister. This is unacceptable," said the young mother.

Congress legislator from Kottayam constituency Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, himself a former two term state Minister, expressed surprise at the extra security in his home constituency which was causing inconvenience to people, especially to those going to hospitals.

"There is nothing wrong in providing security for the chief minister, but it should not be done by punishing the hapless people. This sort of security cover came unannounced," he said.

After the programme at Kottayam, Vijayan drove to Kochi and here too things went haywire when he went to inaugurate a new facility in the busy main road of Kochi when about nearly two dozen vehicles in the Vijayan's motorcade was parked on the wrong side causing massive road blocks in the commercial capital of the state.

Instructions were issued against using of black mask. Two transgenders who were walking on the road nearby the inauguration venue at Kochi were rounded up by the police.

"It's strange and surprising that since Vijayan is coming to Kochi, can't we even wear a black mask. It's my right to decide the colour I want to wear. We are being haunted," said the transgender and soon they were bundled into a police jeep and taken away.

The television media have been informed that they should not seek a byte from Vijayan when he moves towards his vehicle, but they can take visuals and when the TV media personnel tried to get near him, they were stopped and even when questions was heard being asked, he did not respond.

For the past three days, the state has been witnessing protests by Congress and the BJP demanding resignation of Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan took a dig at Vijayan where he recalled an old statement of Vijayan that he used to move freely even when swords was pulled out.

"Fail to understand what is Vijayan fearing and why does he need this massive security cover as it is causing innumerable problems to the people," said Satheesan.

