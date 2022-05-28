TMC's Abhishek lashes out at '1% of judiciary' for ordering CBI probes

-
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at "1 per cent of the judiciary" for ordering CBI investigation in "every case" in the state.
Addressing a rally in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee said he has avenged the "harassment" by central agencies by inducting two BJP MPs into the TMC.
"I feel ashamed to say that in the judiciary, there are one or two people who are in hand in gloves and have a tacit understanding, and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary," he said, without clarifying his allegations.
"If you think you will take action against me for speaking the truth, then I will speak the truth a thousand times," he added.
The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a slew of cases in the last few months, including the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).
"The CBI and ED are being misused to threaten us. To insult the state, they had summoned me twice to Delhi in cases related to West Bengal. They were trying to harass me. I decided to give them a befitting reply by inducting two BJP MPs into the party," he said.
Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh joined the TMC last week, while Babul Supriyo who was the MP from Asansol switched over in September last year.
"If we open our doors, the BJP would cease to exist in Bengal," claimed Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour.
In an apparent dig at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, he claimed that he had traded the legacy of Medinipur to save himself from the CBI and ED.
"There was a person who acted as a barrier between the government and the party. I have come here to break that barrier. The person has sold his soul, the legacy and the emotion of Medinipur to protect himself from the ED and CBI. He is an ungrateful person," Banerjee said.
He also cautioned party workers from getting involved in corruption.
"We won't allow contractors to run the show here and sacrifice the interests of the workers. We will stop this contractor rule in the area in hundred days. We are very well aware of those who backstabbed the party and worked for the BJP here," he said.
He said the TMC would prefer to give nominations to old-timers, referring to the civic polls in the industrial town that are likely to be held later this year.
Hitting back at Banerjee, BJP claimed that his comments on the judiciary showed the panic in the ruling party.
"The comments show that the TMC leaders have no respect for the judiciary. It also show that the TMC fears that truth might come out due to CBI investigations," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
