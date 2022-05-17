Miscreants entering Bengal with firearms from Jharkhand, Bihar: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
NZ introduces further measures to crack down on firearms violence
Bihar MLC Polls: Counting of votes underway, JD (U) bags first seat
Nadia rape case: NCW chairperson slams Bengal CM Mamata over her remark
-
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed concern over growing incidents of miscreants from neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar coming to West Bengal carrying firearms.
Her remarks have come at a time when the Union Home Ministry has alerted the four eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha over the possible resurgence of left-wing extremist (LWE) or Maoist activities in their erstwhile stronghold pockets in their four states.
"Bihar has an illegal arms manufacturing unit. Miscreants from Bihar and Jharkhand are entering West Bengal carrying firearms through trains. They are hiding their arms under the vegetables to hoodwink the police. The GRP seems to be not much active in checking this," the chief minister said at an administrative review meeting at West Midnapore district on Tuesday afternoon.
At the review meeting, the chief minister expressed displeasure over reports on illegal wood smuggling rampant in the forest areas in the locality.
"I have reports that certain panchayat members and certain employees of the local police and forest department are involved in this illegal trade. I direct the district administration to take strong actions against the offenders," the chief minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister once again became vocal against the Central government over the alleged reluctance of the latter to pay the state government dues on account of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.
"The Union government has not paid the MGNREGA dues since December last year," she alleged.
She also directed the state chief secretary, HK Dwivedi to create a crisis management fund on this count.
--IANS
src/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU