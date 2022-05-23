Nitish calls all party meeting to discuss caste-based census on May 27

-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all party meeting to discuss caste-based census on May 27.
"We have sent the proposal to all the parties for the meeting on May 27. However, some of the parties have not replied to the call of the state government so far. We are waiting for their response," Nitish Kumar said.
"We want to discuss each and every issue related to caste-based census. The leaders of different political parties will give their suggestions which will be a great help," he said.
Nitish Kumar's statement came 10 days after Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav met him over the issue.
Earlier, Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that he has received a call from the CMO office for the meeting on May 27.
With this statement of Nitish Kumar, it is clear that caste-based census is likely to take place in Bihar soon and its expenses will be borne by the Bihar government.
In Bihar, parties like the JD-U, the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the AIMIM are in favour of the caste census. The BJP, however, has raised objections. Sources said that the BJP is not likely to attend the all party meet called by the Chief Minister.
Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said: "The Chief Minister has told us about the date of meeting for the caste-based census. We are discussing this matter within the party (BJP). We will soon take a call on it."
Caste-based census is a long-standing demand of political parties minus the BJP. An all-party delegation headed by Nitish Kumar had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi eight months ago but actual progress on it was not visible on the ground. In the last one month or so, the situation seems to have changed and Nitish Kumar is firm on his decision.
--IANS
ajk/kvd/skp/
