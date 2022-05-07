CBI conducts raid against Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40-crore bank fraud

The is carrying out searches at premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at three locations in Sangrur in a case of over Rs 40 crore, officials said Saturday.

The searches are being carried out in Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with location being his ancestral home, they said.

The case was registered on a complaint from Bank of Baroda, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)