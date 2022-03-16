TMC support needed for Presidential polls, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said that without the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre will not have a free run in the upcoming Presidential election.

"Presidential elections will take place soon. Without our support, you (BJP) will not sail through. You should not forget that," Banerjee said in the state Assembly after BJP MLAs walked out.

The chief minister said BJP does not have half of the total legislators in the country and it might not be easy for the party to win the Presidential election.

Referring to the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the TMC supremo said, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had bagged 78 seats more than the previous election, and the BJP's seat share decreased so it should not talk big.

Pertinent to mention, President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24, 2022.

Presidential elections are held indirectly by means of an electoral college consisting of elected members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies of states and union territories. To win, a candidate has to get at least 50 per cent of the total points plus one vote.

