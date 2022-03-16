TMC support needed for Presidential polls, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
Mamata reposes faith in Abhishek by reappointing him as TMC general secy
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek to campaign for TMC in Goa
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
Will defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Samajwadi Party in UP poll: Nanda
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that without the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre will not have a free run in the upcoming Presidential election.
"Presidential elections will take place soon. Without our support, you (BJP) will not sail through. You should not forget that," Banerjee said in the state Assembly after BJP MLAs walked out.
The chief minister said BJP does not have half of the total legislators in the country and it might not be easy for the party to win the Presidential election.
Referring to the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the TMC supremo said, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had bagged 78 seats more than the previous election, and the BJP's seat share decreased so it should not talk big.
Pertinent to mention, President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure will end on July 24, 2022.
Presidential elections are held indirectly by means of an electoral college consisting of elected members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies of states and union territories. To win, a candidate has to get at least 50 per cent of the total points plus one vote.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU